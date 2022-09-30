Located in the heart of Batley town centre, Origin Live’s mission is to restore the town’s once-thriving music and entertainment scene while “Bringing Variety back to Batley”.

Owned and operated by Nick Westwell - the town’s very own renowned International DJ of the 80’s and former general manager at the Frontier - the celebrated promoter has proudly created space for local residents to enjoy some good old fashioned entertainment without breaking the bank.

Understanding hardships in which his community is facing, such as the cost of living crisis, Nick has decided to use Origin Live as a beacon of positivity amidst the UK’s overwhelming economic uncertainty.

The free shows will take place at Origin Live on Bradford Road, Batley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high quality free entertainment, which started on September 18, will be provided by Origin Live for all those who wish to attend, as a way of giving back and thanking audiences for their continued and much needed support.

Speaking before Origin Live’s free show schedule was announced, Nick said: “It’s not just the potential cost of energy that’s frightening everyone, the cost of living is increasing too.

“The chance of having any money left over after paying for all their bills and necessities is getting harder, people still need to live life, socialise and enjoy the good things like leisure and entertainment.

“We have always tried to be a part of the local and broader community, to be a social hub, a safe social space for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Westwell at Origin Live, Batley.

“This is a small gesture to offer some relief and enjoyment to that community, from the troubles of the everyday.”

Taking place on the ground floor, Origin Party Bar venue boasts an extended sprung dance floor, a full stage for live performances and a professional sound and lighting system.

With an impressive set-up that is ready to get the party started, it's no surprise that Origin Live has a fantastic schedule of free shows over the next few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmed acts include:

October 14 - Maet Live November 12 - Powerage UK December 2 - Complete Madness

For more information and to order tickets, visit https://www.originbars.co.uk

Origin Live is located on the ground floor of 379 Bradford Road, Batley.