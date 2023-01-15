Cost of living: Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater praises the ‘generous’ support for Heckmondwike Food Bank
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has praised the work of volunteers at Heckmondwike Food Bank following the busy Christmas period which saw demand rising and stocks depleted.
The food bank, which is located on Oldfield Lane, is well-used and underlines the desperate situation facing many households during the cost of living crisis.
Rising utility bills have been highlighted as the principal expense for many people across Ms Leadbeater's constituency of Batley and Spen, with some businesses forced to close or put up for sale as a result.
For those facing the awful choice between whether to ‘heat or eat’ - feeding themselves and their family or heating their homes – food banks such as that in Heckmondwike have offered a lifeline.
Volunteer coordinator at Heckmondwike Food Bank, Paula Graham, accepted a box of goods from Ms Leadbeater and her constituency team and said the food bank was always in need of donations along with carrier bags to create food parcels.
Ms Leadbeater said: “I am always touched by how many kind and generous people there are across Batley and Spen.
“Now the festive season is over, the next few months will be tough for many households across our area, so donations are still very welcome.
“It’s tragic that we need them but thank you to everyone that has supported our local food banks and to all the amazing volunteers who give up their time to run them.”
Heckmondwike Food Bank on Oldfield Lane is open on Fridays from 2pm to 4pm and can be contacted on 07737 343940 or via [email protected]