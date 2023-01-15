The food bank, which is located on Oldfield Lane, is well-used and underlines the desperate situation facing many households during the cost of living crisis.

Rising utility bills have been highlighted as the principal expense for many people across Ms Leadbeater's constituency of Batley and Spen, with some businesses forced to close or put up for sale as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those facing the awful choice between whether to ‘heat or eat’ - feeding themselves and their family or heating their homes – food banks such as that in Heckmondwike have offered a lifeline.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with volunteers at Heckmondwike Food Bank.

Volunteer coordinator at Heckmondwike Food Bank, Paula Graham, accepted a box of goods from Ms Leadbeater and her constituency team and said the food bank was always in need of donations along with carrier bags to create food parcels.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am always touched by how many kind and generous people there are across Batley and Spen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now the festive season is over, the next few months will be tough for many households across our area, so donations are still very welcome.

“It’s tragic that we need them but thank you to everyone that has supported our local food banks and to all the amazing volunteers who give up their time to run them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad