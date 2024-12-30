Coroner's appeal: Search to trace relatives of man living in Dewsbury who has died
Coroner's Officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of Deliu Gigel, originally from Romania.
Mr Gigel, aged 59 and residing in the Dewsbury area, sadly passed away on December 24 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.
