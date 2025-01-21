Coroner's appeal: Search to trace relatives of man living in Dewsbury area who has died
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Coroner's Officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of Michael Walsh.
Mr Walsh, aged 64 and residing in the Dewsbury area, sadly passed away on January 16, 2025.
Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.
