Coroner's appeal: Search launched for relatives of 56-year-old man who lived in Batley
A search is underway to find the family of a 56-year-old man who has died.
Coroner's Officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of Dumitru Cizmas, from Romania.
Mr Cizmas, aged 56 and residing in the Batley area, sadly passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438 800.
