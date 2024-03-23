Coronavirus four years on: Pictures show deserted streets in Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike during height of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions

As we reach the fourth anniversary of the first national Covid-19 lockdown – announced by the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 23, 2020 – the Reporter Series looks back at some of the photos showing abandoned streets as everyone was told to stay at home.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Quarantines, social distancing, empty town centres and closed shops became a normal part of lockdown life across Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike, and the impact of these measures is still evident across the retail industry and many other sectors throughout the country today.

During the initial national lockdown, all “non-essential” businesses were closed, and people were ordered to stay at home unless for essential purposes, such as buying food or for medical reasons.

From May 13, 2020 people were able to leave home for outdoor recreation.

Once restrictions eased, people were encouraged to limit outdoor gatherings to six people, and "non-essential” shops reopened on June 15, 2020, provided they adhered to Covid-19 secure guidance issued by the government.

Take a look back at these pictures which document the unprecedented time across North Kirklees.

April 2020. The closed market in Dewsbury. Picture: Tony Johnson

April 2020. The closed market in Dewsbury. Picture: Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Scenes outside Dewsbury Town Hall on April 16, 2020. During the first national lockdown, people were ordered to stay at home and permitted to leave for essential purposes only, including buying food or for medical reasons. Picture Tony Johnson

Scenes outside Dewsbury Town Hall on April 16, 2020. During the first national lockdown, people were ordered to stay at home and permitted to leave for essential purposes only, including buying food or for medical reasons. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Between late March and June, all non-essential shops were ordered to close, leaving high streets deserted as people stayed at home. Picture: Tony Johnson

Between late March and June, all non-essential shops were ordered to close, leaving high streets deserted as people stayed at home. Picture: Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Dewsbury's 'non-essential' shops were ordered to close from late March 2020 until the following June. Picture: Tony Johnson

Dewsbury's 'non-essential' shops were ordered to close from late March 2020 until the following June. Picture: Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

