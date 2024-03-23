Quarantines, social distancing, empty town centres and closed shops became a normal part of lockdown life across Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike, and the impact of these measures is still evident across the retail industry and many other sectors throughout the country today.

During the initial national lockdown, all “non-essential” businesses were closed, and people were ordered to stay at home unless for essential purposes, such as buying food or for medical reasons.

From May 13, 2020 people were able to leave home for outdoor recreation.

Once restrictions eased, people were encouraged to limit outdoor gatherings to six people, and "non-essential” shops reopened on June 15, 2020, provided they adhered to Covid-19 secure guidance issued by the government.

Take a look back at these pictures which document the unprecedented time across North Kirklees.

April 2020. The closed market in Dewsbury.

Scenes outside Dewsbury Town Hall on April 16, 2020.

Between late March and June, all non-essential shops were ordered to close, leaving high streets deserted as people stayed at home.