The spring clean will be taking place on Monday, May 8, the final day of the Bank Holiday weekend which celebrates King Charles III’s coronation.

And volunteers from the community group - who have partnered with Ravensthorpe Residents’ Action Group, Stronger Together Foundation and local schools - will be gathering from 11am to help clean up some of Ravensthorpe’s streets, including Calder Road, Netherfield Road and Clarkson Street.

Fr George Spencer, treasure of Ravensthorpe in Bloom, said:

A banner on Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe promoting the three community groups - Ravensthorpe in Bloom, Ravensthorpe Residents’ Action Group and Stronger Together Foundation.

“Some people think we should leave it up to the council to pick up litter and that council staff do this, but it is hard to keep up with the amount of litter generated.

“Part of the purpose of the Clean Up is to demonstrate that the state of our streets matters, and we want to keep them clean and try to generate some pride in Ravensthorpe. It is better to take litter home.”

