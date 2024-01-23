Chandra Biyani

Chandra Biyani runs educational “boot camps” for urologists in his own time, starting this practical training, which is a mixture of technical and non-technical skills, in 2015.

The number of attendees has gone from 16 in 2015 to 64 in 2023. These one to one practical trainee days are held at the Leeds Bridge conference centre and are supported by 70 consultants teaching skills to trainees during the five days of training.

The course also covers non-technical skills.

There is a simulated ward where doctors can practice ward-round skills with actors as patients and training on good consultation skills is supported by GPs.

The European School of Urology Chair visited the course in 2018 to see it in action, and the modified course has been delivered in 10 European countries.

In addition, the template has been tried successfully in Zambia and Malawi.