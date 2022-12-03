Since being brought to the public’s attention, the controversial plans that would see a massive warehouse built on 59 acres of farmland near Cleckheaton have received opposition from residents and councillors alike.

Campaign group Save Our Spen, representing the worries of some residents, have raised vocal opposition to the plans after painstakingly sifting through newly uploaded documents from the applicant. The group have taken particular issue with traffic issues around the site, which lies off Whitehall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under current proposals, the site will have two entry points – one on Whitehall Road, the A58, and the other on Whitechapel Road which has a primary school on it.

An artist's impression of the Amazon warehouse near Cleckheaton.

Generally, the entrance will be used by staff members who live South of the site on their way to and from work. This is said to account for around 30 per cent of all employees, which Save Our Spen says will equate to a minimum of 182 cars accessing the site each morning, seeing a sharp increase in traffic passing the local school.

On top of this, though the applicant has said that the Whitechapel Road entrance isn’t going to be used by HGVs on the whole, HGVs can use the entrance in times of emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This raises the question of what constitutes an emergency, and with the proposed start of the day shift falling between 7.30 and 8.00am – around the time local children will be walking to school, there have been fears raised for the safety of local children.

One protestor said: “those councillors voting for this will have blood on their hands when a child is seriously injured or god forbid killed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to concerns over the Whitechapel Road entrance, issues have been raised with the other entrance on Whitehall Road. Based on HGV movement figures it is projected that up to 44 HGVs could be entering and leaving the site every hour.

The Revised Transport Plan says that the proposed development will have minimum impact on the local highway network – however, it is also stated within the same document that the Chain Bar interchange is already operating “over capacity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Problems have also been highlighted with the suggested system of entering and exiting the site. The entrance on Whitehall Road, the A58, is proposed to be controlled via a traffic light system. Save Our Spen has envisioned that this would likely lead to HGV tailbacks into the busy A58, slowing down traffic and causing congestion.

The Transport Assessment has provided a number of potential mitigation measures for a number of the issues raised, including the widening of roads, but such measures have not been costed and have no timeframe. Save Our Spen also says that the current proposals are based on a very basic plan, which did not provide any traffic assessment, which was signed off in the local plan from 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad