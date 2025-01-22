Concern from bowlers as Kirklees Council pauses greens maintenance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Kirklees Council gardener and Cleckheaton resident is calling on the council to take urgent action as a question mark remains over the future of bowling green maintenance.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees Council has paused its maintenance of bowling greens due to financial difficulties, with the council saying in November it was reviewing its services across the parks and greenspaces department but no indication of when this would be completed.

The council says that maintenance is still paused, with meetings being held with clubs to help determine future arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, major concerns have been raised by ex-council gardener, Peter Fawcett – from Cleckheaton - who fears the greens have been “abandoned”.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

Mr Fawcett has urged the council to carry out the maintenance works and scrap its “flawed ideas”.

He said: “If maintenance is not carried out it can be soon forgot as it has to be passed on to by the more experienced gardeners in order for the knowledge to be learned.

"Horticultural education must be maintained if a viable workforce is to be had. Or does Kirklees Council want an uneducated staff?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However all is not lost, as the maintenance work that was not undertaken in the autumn can just as well be carried out in the spring.

"There is another aspect to this, it provides a healthy and skilled hobby to those taking part. It keeps the mind active and provides what Kirklees Council wants – a healthy lifestyle.

“So I call on Kirklees Council to maintain the greens, and pull back from these flawed ideas and carry the work in March.”