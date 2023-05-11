Friday, May 19, 2023, will be exactly a half century to the day since Dewsbury beat Leeds 22-13 at Odsal, to get their hands on the Championship trophy after a gruelling season involving 34 league games and four play-off matches, including that memorable final.

And to celebrate the momentous occasion, a special dinner is being held on that night at the Rams’ FLAIR Stadium, where former players including Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson, Allan Agar, John and Alan Bates, Nigel Stephenson and John Clark - as well as the head coach of that triumphant side, Tommy Smailes - will be in attendance.

You could be there too!

The Championship winning team of 1973.

Ray Abbey, the club’s player liaison officer who has helped to organise the event, said:

“It’s 50 years of memories from that great day. For Dewsbury people, for the thousands that went there, it was a great day for Dewsbury Rugby League Club. Many people will still remember that day. It will be a great night and it will bring back memories for all those who remember it.

“We will have Tommy Smailes, who was the coach; Mick Stevenson, who obviously went on to bigger and better things; Allan Agar, who had a fantastic career in rugby league and his son played at Dewsbury as well; the brothers John and Alan Bates; Nigel Stephenson, who was another great player, and John Clark.

“It was a great day for the Dewsbury people and it was a great day for the town. And this will be a great night too. We have a few tickets left but this is a great chance for someone to win two tickets for what will be a great night!”

A pair of tickets to attend a special reunion dinner to mark that day in 1973 are up for grabs!

To be in with a chance of winning a free pair of tickets to the special 1973 reunion dinner, simply answer the following question correctly:

In which year did Dewsbury last win a top-flight rugby league Championship title?

a) 1903

b) 1973

c) 1993

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Please include the subject line ‘Dewsbury Rams special reunion ticket competition’.

Entries must be received by 2.00pm on Tuesday, May 16.

The winner will be notified by 5.00pm on Tuesday, May 16.

