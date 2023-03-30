The Rams have made a flying start to their League 1 campaign, sitting top of the table after winning their first four games.

And, following a break from league action this weekend when they face Widnes Vikings in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup, Dewsbury will welcome Hunslet to the FLAIR Stadium on Friday, April 7, kick off 3.00pm, hoping to make it five wins out of five - with one lucky Reporter reader just one correct answer away from winning a free pair of tickets to see the crucial league clash.

Chairman Mark Sawyer, said:

“We are really pleased with the start we have made to the season. We have had three really tricky away games and to come away with maximum points is something we should be proud of.

“North Wales will be among the play-off contenders come the end of the season, Workington is always a really tricky game and we have come unstuck many times in the past at Rochdale, so to have three wins from three away games is a great achievement.

“If we can continue to build on the momentum then I’m sure we will have a great chance at gaining promotion back to the Championship. I really hope that the people of Dewsbury and our loyal supporters see what we are trying to do and continue to get behind us.

“We need to get our attendances up as much as we can but with only one home league game so far it’s too early to judge what size of crowd we can expect for the rest of the season.

“We do know that the money generated through the turnstiles falls well short of paying the bills and wages and it’s essential for us to maximise all the other revenue streams at our disposal. We face a big increase in energy costs later this year when our current contract expires and, like all clubs, it is a worry about how high these costs can go.

“But we focus on the here and now and what we can achieve and from our point of view we hope to continue that good work with another two points when we face Hunslet.

“They are a very good side with lots of experienced players including several ex-Rams and this will be a real test for us.”

Liam Finn, head coach, added:

Dewsbury will welcome Hunslet to the FLAIR Stadium on Friday, April 7, kick off 3.00pm, hoping to make it five wins out of five.

“It’s two of the top teams so anybody coming to that will hopefully be entertained by what we have got on offer.”

To be in with a chance of winning a free pair of tickets to Dewsbury Rams’ home league clash with Hunslet on Good Friday, simply answer the following question correctly:

Which team will Dewsbury Rams be facing on Good Friday?

a) Hunslet

b) Leeds Rhinos

c) Featherstone Rovers

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Entries must be received by 9.00am on Monday, April 3.

Please include the subject line Dewsbury Rams match ticket competition.

The winners will be notified by 3pm on Monday, April 3.