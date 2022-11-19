The Rams are hoping to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt following relegation last season, and have signed up Paul Sykes for another year after making his 500th first class appearance during the previous campaign.

The club has teamed up with the Reporter Series to give away a pair of season tickets for the 2023 campaign.

Ahead of the exciting competition, chairman Mark Sawyer said: “It’s a case of wanting to get back into the Championship as soon as possible.

Your chance to win a pair of SEASON TICKETS for Dewsbury Rams’ 2023 league campaign.

"We have had some exciting new signings and our coach is having his first full season, so it is time to get behind the team and let’s try to get back into the Championship at the first attempt.

“It is a rallying call to get behind the team. Let’s hope this upcoming season is more enjoyable than the last one.

“I think there is a lot to look forward to.”

Do you want to join the Rams on their journey to bounce straight back into the Championship and win a pair of season tickets to see all their home league games at The Tetley’s Stadium in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams are hoping to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt following relegation last season and the club has teamed up with the Reporter Series to give away a pair of season tickets for the 2023 campaign.

All you have to do to enter the competition is simply answer the following question correctly:

What first-class career appearance milestone did Dewsbury's Paul Sykes reach against York City Knights in August of this year?

a) 300 games

Advertisement Hide Ad

b) 400 games

All you have to do to enter the competition is simply answer the question about Dewsbury legend Paul Sykes.

c) 500 games

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries must be received by 2pm on Monday, December 5.

Please include the subject line: Dewsbury Rams season ticket competition.

Dewsbury Rams' chairman Mark Sawyer says, "it is time to get behind the team and let’s try to get back into the Championship at the first attempt."

The winners will be notified by 2pm on Tuesday, December 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usual National World competition rules apply. For more details visit www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk

Dewsbury Rams’ season tickets have now gone on sale. Adult tickets are priced at £125 and under 18s are free.