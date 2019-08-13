Community stalwart and political campaigner John Appleyard dies

Liversedge resident and active Labour Party campaigner John Appleyard has died age 68 from cancer.

He was also a local historian, and prolific letter writer to Yorkshire newspapers.

John was born and brought up in Kirkstall, West Leeds, and worked for Leeds City Council where he took early retirement, and moved to Liversedge.

He was a life long socialist, former Labour Party agent for elections in Leeds, editor of the Labour Party publication, the Leeds Weekly Citizen, and worked closely with Denis Healey MP in East Leeds and MPs Mike Wood, Jo Cox, and Tracy Brabin in Batley and Spen.

He was an active trade unionist, a member of Unison, and was awarded a small miners lamp in recognition for his support during the 1984 strike as a active member of the Miners Support in Leeds.

After moving to Liversedge he became an active member of the Spen Valley Civic Society, was an active member of Friends of Red House museum in Gomersal, served as Chair of Firthcliffe tenants and residents, and on North Kirklees Hate Crime Committee (West Yorkshire

Police).

He had a special interest in Luddite, Chartist and Bronte local history and as a young man his interest in music including being lead guitarist in a local group which he gave up to concentrate on politics.

Spen Valley Civic Society are planning a tree planning event in the Jo Cox Woodland in Cleckheaton in honour of John.