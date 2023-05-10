The monastic community moved from Radley, in Oxfordshire, to what was known as Hall Croft - a mansion and estate located in over 19 acres of land - on Stocks Bank Road in 1898.

George Longridge and Gerard Sampson were the first brethren to arrive at the Community’s new home in the January of that year, before the blessing of the House of the Resurrection took place on May 4.

And the Community, now made up of 14 ‘brothers in Christ, rooted in the Anglican tradition’, have been there ever since.

Fr John Gribben and brother Steven Haws of the Community of the Resurrection in Mirfield, which has honoured its 125 year anniversary.

“Any organisation that lasts 125 years has reason to say thanks to God for it and I am delighted about that,” Fr John Gribben, 79, said after a special service to honour the anniversary last Thursday.

He added: “We had a lovely service and that reminded me of past things that have happened here in Mirfield, where we may have sung a particular hymn. It reminded me of all the good things that brought me here.

“We hope and pray and try to work to encourage more men to join us and more people to come and share our lives in short bursts in retreats or slightly longer stays.”

Many changes to the setting, which was purchased by the Community for £5,000, have occurred over the years, including extensions to the Refectory and North Wing in 1905 and 1907 respectively, before a new chapel was added in 1912.

Outside the Community of the Resurrection in Mirfield, which has honoured its 125 year anniversary.

Proving popular with guests and retreatants, the house was extended further to include more bedrooms in 1926.

“Over the years we have added on to it as we got bigger,” revealed Philadelphia-born Steven Haws, 69, a brother within the Mirfield community since the 1980’s.

“We started off with eight brethren and, over the years, it grew and grew and we had to make more accommodations.

“We now want to refurbish and restore this building to make it up to 21st century standards and to allow more people to come here.

Inside the chapel at the Community of the Resurrection in Mirfield, which has honoured its 125 year anniversary.

“We are well known worldwide and it’s a place where people can grow and nurture in the faith and also for the future of the Community where we hope that more young men will come forward and join us.”

The Community is established for the College of Resurrection, where, for over 100 years, aspiring clergymen and students have been trained within the grounds.

“That’s an important part of our work,” said Fr John. “That’s partly why we’re known all over England.”

Fr John, who has resided at the house since 1979, has thanked the people of Mirfield for being “supportive” to the organisation over the years.

He said: “The people have been very supportive, kind and encouraging. There was a time when they didn’t know what was going on in the place. Nowadays they come in for open days and we are really more engaged with the local community than we used to be.

“We used to be very engaged with the worldwide community but people at the bus stop would just look over the walls and wonder what was going on inside.