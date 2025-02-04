Community events at The Arcade in Dewsbury focus on magic, science, art and fashion

Three community events at The Arcade in Dewsbury brought people of all ages together for a day of creativity, learning and sustainability.

Making Sparks hosted a Wizardry of Science workshop, where 60 children donned their wizard hats and explored magical science experiments, broomstick flying challenges and brain-boosting puzzles.

A spokesperson said: “The energy and enthusiasm were contagious, with parents and kids alike sharing their excitement for future events.”

The Children’s Art School continued its MakerWorld Dewsbury: Our Town project, inviting participants to help shape an art installation envisioning the town’s past, present and future.

The free, interactive sessions continue to run every Saturday until February 15, finishing with an exhibition and documentary screening on February 22.

Woven in Kirklees brought together fashion lovers and makers for a Clothes Swap and Makers Market. Attendees learned how to set up Vinted accounts, some taking part in their first swaps, and discovered handmade items. The Stitch Social group also hosted impromptu crochet lessons.

The spokesperson added: “The event received fantastic feedback, with attendees praising the welcoming atmosphere and diverse activities.

“With support for The Arcade continuing to grow, the team looks forward to more exciting events in the coming weeks.”