Community centre and dance troupe collect food and clothing for Ukraine

Chickenley Community Centre and the BCM Stars majorette dance troupe have been working together to collect food, clothes and a range of products to support health and well-being.

Paul Moore, community development worker at the centre, said: "The response from local people has been tremendous, demonstrating the generous and caring nature of Dewsbury people.

"The collected items were delivered to Paul Glover, from Grange Moor, who is driving a small convoy over to the Ukraine border to support people who are fleeing persecution.

"Many of the people fleeing Ukraine are literally leaving in the clothes they are wearing and have nothing more."

Dewsbury East councillor Cathy Scott said “It’s great to see the community coming together from the Chickenley and Earlsheaton area to show support for the people of Ukraine.

"We have collected a range of products to help feed and clothe people, but also products for people’s personal hygiene and health.

"Paul is selflessly driving over to Ukraine to help feed and clothe people as they are fleeing at the Ukraine border and Paul will start his journey on Friday.