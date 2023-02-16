The money is raised by Co-op members when they buy selected own-brand products and services.

This year, local causes have been chosen in north Kirklees, including Birstall Community Partnership, Cleckheaton Foodbank and Spen Valley District Scouts, who will receive funding to deliver local projects.

The Co-op says this support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from more than 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than one-in-two (59 per cent) projects have experienced a shortfall in funding over the past 12 months, while over four-fifths (84 per cent) of local causes have seen an increase in demand - particularly those providing support for people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Local causes in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will receive funding from Co-op after being chosen to take part in its Local Community Fund.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op said:

“We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes. Our Local Community Fund promotes the development of stronger, more resilient, and fairer communities.

“Our community groups and local organisations are providing valuable services and support to people at a time when they need it most. Our Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to make a difference simply by shopping at Co-op.”

Co-op members have helped raise £117 million for local communities since 2016, including support for over 30,000 projects across the UK through the Local Community Fund.

Members can also choose the local cause they would like to support through their membership.

The Local Community Fund supports grassroots projects to help deliver Co-op’s vision of “co-operating for a fairer world, bringing people together to provide access to food; access to mental wellbeing; and access to opportunities for young people, as well as protecting local biodiversity or reducing carbon emissions.”

