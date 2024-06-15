Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s Colour Run 2024 took place on Saturday (June 8) in Huddersfield’s Greenhead Park, where lots of racers took part in a 3km or 5km course while being covered in coloured powder.
The event started at 11am, and participants could enjoy dance performances, face painting, a yoga cool-down and lots more entertainment on the day.
The event is held each year to raise money for the hospice, which supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions in West Yorkshire. More information about the hospice can be found here.
Click through the images to see all the excitement of the day.
Mayor of Kirklees Nosheen Dad, councillor for Dewsbury South, at the beginning of the Colour Run
Participants get colourful at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice Colour Run Saturday 8th June 2024.
Participants get colourful at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice Colour Run Saturday 8th June 2024.
Participants get colourful at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice Colour Run Saturday 8th June 2024.