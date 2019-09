Donations are still pouring into an online collection in memory of Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce.

More than £13,300 has now been raised by the site, which will be donated to the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund in the young player’s name.

The 20-year-old died following his debut for the club in Toulouse, France, last month.

Over 340 donations have been made. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/archie-bruce-1.