Colleagues take on T3 Farm Challenge in Mirfield in aid of Forget Me Not Hospice

The team completed the lung-busting 5km obstacle course to raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The annual event invites competitors to navigate a gruelling route in the rural surroundings of Crossfield Farm, testing their endurance and agility as they climb hay bale hills, trudge through trenches, traverse tyres, scamper along pallet bridges and hurl themselves down water slides.

As one of the official sponsors of the 2022 edition, Orion Homes was keen to enter a team and found plenty of willing colleagues up for the challenge.

The Orion Homes team who took on the T3 Farm Challenge in Mirfield

A group of volunteers from the company’s head office and developments in Yorkshire got the knees pumping and raised £750 for Forget Me Not, which supports hundreds of children with life-shortening conditions, and their families, through a "Hospice at Home" service and a purpose-built facility in Huddersfield.

Orion Homes maintenance manager, Dave Wallace, led the way as team captain and was delighted with everyone’s efforts.

He said: “I’m very proud of all the guys. It was a tough course, but they kept going and finished strongly.