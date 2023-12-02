Cold snap triggers emergency plan for homeless in Dewsbury, Batley and Spenborough
When there are three consecutive nights at zero degrees or below, a protocol is triggered, providing quicker access to an emergency bed while Kirklees Council continues its ongoing work to tackle homelessness.
The council’s rough sleeping initiative team, homelessness partners and street outreach groups operate throughout the year, assisting many at risk of sleeping rough.
This includes facilitating access to emergency accommodation and support in addressing poor health and substance misuse.
Everyone who is given a bed through the emergency plan receives a visit from a housing officer the next morning. This is to talk them through their options and discuss how they can get longer-term help.
If people are not ready to accept the help through the plan, The Mission and The Welcome Centre both offer somewhere they can go and get warm and have a chat.
Kirklees Council says on its website: “We’re committed to helping people permanently get off the streets.
"Our colleagues in housing solutions work all year to support people at risk of becoming homeless or who are already rough sleeping. We provide support and emergency accommodation for eligible people who find themselves homeless."
The council has urged anyone who knows or meets someone who will be sleeping rough at this time to contact them on either the Emergency Duty Service for out-of-hours/weekends on 01484 414933 or the Housing Solutions Service for weekdays between 9am and 5pm on 01484 221350.