Community groups in Dewsbury, Batley and Mirfield have been chosen for a share of a £36,000 cash pot.

The money has been raised by Co-op members when they shop and is being split between 12 groups in the area.

These include Pony Pals Equine Therapy CIC, in Dewsbury, who have received £5,600; First Mirfield Brownies, who have been given £5,600 and the West Yorkshire Hardship Project, who have received £6,600.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: “We’re really proud of our local community fund and the impact it’s had supporting thousands of local causes across the UK.

West Yorkshire Hardship Project are among the groups receiving Co-op cash

"These groups deliver incredible grassroot projects, enabling them to provide important services, support and activities for their diverse communities.”