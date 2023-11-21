Co-Op: Brownies, horse therapy group and food bank among the Dewsbury, Batley and Mirfield organisations picked to share £30,000 cash pot
The money has been raised by Co-op members when they shop and is being split between 12 groups in the area.
These include Pony Pals Equine Therapy CIC, in Dewsbury, who have received £5,600; First Mirfield Brownies, who have been given £5,600 and the West Yorkshire Hardship Project, who have received £6,600.
Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: “We’re really proud of our local community fund and the impact it’s had supporting thousands of local causes across the UK.
"These groups deliver incredible grassroot projects, enabling them to provide important services, support and activities for their diverse communities.”
In the run-up to Christmas, Co-op shoppers will be able to donate to the local community fund in Co-op stores and Co-op has pledged to match the donations to share out more money to community groups.