The world’s highest mountain will be climbed on the treadmills of a Mirfield sports centre to raise money and donations for Humanity First Food Bank.

A team of fundraisers, led by personal trainer Chris Matthews, will be aiming to walk up the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest - a total of 8,849 metres, at a gradient of 15 per cent - on the exercise devices at Mirfield Free Grammar on Saturday, December 16, from 9.30am.

And Chris, who will be climbing the mountain for real in April, will be turning the money raised into actual donations for the Mirfield food bank, based on Huddersfield Road.

He said: “We have got a lot of people coming down to help out. Some have put their name down for an hour, some for ten minutes. It’s all going to add up.

Chris Matthews will be leading a team of fundraisers at Mirfield Free Grammar's sports centre on Saturday, December 16, as they aim to climb the equivalent of Mount Everest, all while raising money and donations for Humanity First Food Bank.

“Because me and some of my clients are going to Everest base camp next year, we thought it would be good to do something Everest-themed while doing something for a local charity.

“I went down to the food bank and spoke to the volunteers there and they were super grateful that someone wanted to do a little fundraiser for them.

“We will then be using the donated money for a big food shop with whatever they require. People can then see, physically, what the money has bought. We are going to try and get as much as we can.”