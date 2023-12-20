The world’s highest mountain was successfully scaled in super-fast time on the treadmills of a Mirfield sports centre on Saturday - with over £600 being raised for a local food bank.

The Climb Mount Everest challenge was organised by personal trainer Chris Matthews and saw 20 fundraisers walk up the same elevation of the famous peak - a total of 8,849 metres, at a gradient of 15 per cent - on the exercise devices at Mirfield Free Grammar.

And Chris, who will be climbing the mountain for real in April, has been left “overwhelmed” with the amount of support the event has received, as he now looks to transfer the money raised into “desperate” donations for Humanity First Food Bank, on Huddersfield Road.

He said: “It has been so well supported and everyone came together really well and got behind it. There were three treadmills and every treadmill was filled.

Climb Mount Everest challenge fundraisers from left to right: Michael Speight, Matthew Christopher, Heather Emson and Sophie Edwards

“We absolutely smashed it and it was all wrapped up by 1.30pm after people started early at 8.45am. People proper went for it and put in a big effort.

“I am super, super grateful. I have genuinely been really overwhelmed by the amount of support it has received - from the donations as well as from the actual challenge event.”

He added: “I thought to get £200 would be brilliant. But it’s over £600. It’s a lot of money and I want to make sure it goes as far as possible.

“I’m going to ask Humanity First for a really detailed shopping list of stuff that is 100 per cent going to be useful for them so I can make sure the money goes as far as possible for them.