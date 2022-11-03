Fondly known as ‘Penny’ within her North Kirklees-based Go Be Runners club, the 61-year-old from Cleckheaton will be pounding the streets of the capital’s iconic road race in April 2023 after first applying in 1997 – and every year thereafter - without being successful in the ballot.

Three years prior, in 1994, she was involved in a serious car accident where it was thought the keen runner would never be able to put her long-distance running trainers on again.

However, she has proved the medics wrong and has since competed in a host of marathons around the globe – including in America and Jamaica – but has admitted she is “absolutely delighted” at the prospect of finally getting the chance to conquer the prestigious 26.2 mile course in London.

She said: “I cannot believe I have finally got in. I am absolutely delighted as it had become a running joke in the club that ‘Penny never gets in’.

“After the really bad car accident in 1994 - and being told that I would never run another marathon again - I have applied and failed to get into the London Marathon every year since 1997.

“I will be 62 when I run it. It could have been worse – I could have been 90! I got this!”

Chris Birkenshaw, who is one of the directors at Go Be Runners, said: “We are delighted and absolutely over the moon for her. It has been her ultimate goal to get into the London Marathon.

"She has done marathons across the world but this was the one that she really wanted to do, so we are just made up for her.

“She honestly thought that she would go to her grave sadly without ever getting a place. It is just the luck of the draw with the ballot.

“We are very proud of her as she is such an inspiration. She had a very bad car accident many years ago and she has overcome many injuries to continue to run.”

Mr Birkenshaw is no stranger to running marathons having recently completed this year’s delayed London Marathon last month with three other members, raising over £10,000 for three charities in the process.

He reflected: “It’s about sheer determination and a lot of commitment. If you want to do it then we will always support our members to achieve their goals.

“We have had quite a lot of people represent the club at the London Marathon for the last couple of years.

“I got injured at 10 miles but I was doing it for charity so even if I had to crawl over the line I was going to finish.

“There was no way that I was not going to complete it. That’s how determined we all are.”