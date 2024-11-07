A group of brave men from the shops and businesses around Cleckheaton have “all gone out of their comfort zones” to bare all for a charity calendar.

The calendar, titled Cleckheaton Uncovered, is raising money for prostate cancer and the air ambulance, and will be officially launched at the Station Tavern pub, on Railway Street, tomorrow evening (Friday, November 8), at 7pm.

The courageous gentlemen all have items - including antique squirrels, tool bags and collectable nodding heads - strategically-placed for the “tasteful” 2025 calendar, which is being supported by businesses throughout the town.

Karen Hodgson, of Cleckheaton Antiques, who helped create the idea with two other business owners, Emma Scott from Barnes and Scott and Anne Smith from Rainbow Health Foods, said:

“It has created a buzz around town and it is all for a good cause. The men have definitely all gone out of their comfort zones.

“They have had their photographs taken in very tasteful ways. It was a collaboration between us three and we coerced the gentlemen into doing the calendar.

“The question was, ‘will you do the calendar?’ and there were only two right answers - either a ‘yes, I’ll do it,’ or a ‘no, but I’ll buy an advert.’ Many did both.

“Everyone has been rallying round and local businesses have been buying small adverts in the calendar so we can pay for it. And then all the local shops will be selling them.”

A fully-clothed Barrie Naylor, of Cleckheaton Antiques, with the taxidermy squirrel which was used in the charity calendar.

Karen’s partner, antiques expert Barrie Naylor, features in the calendar with the taxidermy squirrel.

He said: “Everybody was a little bit nervous because a lot of people don’t like taking their clothes off. But it was good fun.

“The squirrel was placed in front of me. It looks like I’ve got a ginger what-not but apart from that, it was all good!

“Cleckheaton is a close-knit little community where the shops all help each other. We all know each other. When they come together, and they all decide to work together, it’s amazing what you can do. It really is.

The three shop owners in Cleckheaton who created the idea of the Cleckheaton Uncovered calendar. From the left: Emma Scott (Barnes and Scott), Anne Smith (Rainbow Health Foods), and Karen Hodgson (Cleckheaton Antiques).

“Every shop said they’d do something, either buy an advert or take their clothes off. It’s all for a very good cause. Hopefully it should raise a lot of money for them.”

The official unveiling of Cleckheaton Uncovered is tomorrow, Friday, November 8, at 7pm at the Station Tavern. All are welcome.