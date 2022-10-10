Cleckheaton Town hall’s stage area to close for vital works - affecting a number of shows and events

The closure of part of the landmark civic building on Bradford Road, comes after plaster recently fell from the ceiling which alerted council officers to the issue.

Inspections have now been carried out by the council’s Technical Services Team, which has advised that further investigations are needed to determine the extent of the problem and the repair works needed.

For these investigations to be done, scaffolding needs to be erected on the stage to enable access by specialists, requiring the stage and surrounding area to be closed.

Cleckheaton Town Hall on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

Vital repair work will affect a number of shows programmed over the coming months, which will have to be postponed, moved to a different venue or cancelled.

Events and activities run by local community groups and organisations who don’t require use of the stage area will not be affected; their events will continue as normal with works going on in the background.

Councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said: “We are incredibly disappointed to be closing Cleckheaton Town Hall's stage area whilst we undertake essential works to make it safe.

“I’m really disappointed for everyone affected by these unforeseen circumstances and sympathise with those taking part in the shows and people who have bought tickets.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees.

“The council is working closely with organisers to find solutions including trying to find potential alternative venues and the offer of alternative dates.

“We are very proud of our beautiful and historic town halls, but they need love and attention to remain at the heart of our communities.

“That’s why, as well as these emergency works, we’re investing over £2 million in refurbishment for all our town halls over the coming years so that we can carry on hosting brilliant events for local people in each of our towns."

Organisers have been informed and those who are affected, including ticket holders, will be contacted in due course.