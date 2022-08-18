Cleckheaton therapist wins prestigious skincare award - plus a trip to South Africa!
Alison Heppelstone of Skin Coach, based on Cross Crown Street in Cleckheaton, has been announced as a Nimue Therapist of the Year 2022 Award winner.
Alison, who has over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, has been given the award due to her exceptional skincare results, extensive Nimue training, product sales, beautiful salon and passion for the brand and skincare.
Alison works with her clients to create a bespoke plan to achieve their skin goals, discussing current skin care, lifestyles, skin challenges and aims.
One client said: “I have never had someone so knowledgeable looking after my skin before and I will stick with Alison and Nimue for life.
“With her skill and Nimue products my skin has never looked so good, and I know no matter what changes life brings to my skin I am in good hands.”
As well as receiving the award, Alison will also receive a once in a lifetime trip to South Africa, where Nimue is headquartered, including a safari dinner under the stars in the African bush.
Alison said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won this incredible award and opportunity with Nimue.
“I haven’t looked back since I launched Nimue as a brand in my clinic.
“It was one of the best decisions I have made and is a highlight in my career as a skin therapist.
“What an achievement!
“I am looking forward to networking with other Nimue professionals in South Africa.”
The international Nimue awards recognise the skincare knowledge, passion and client service achievements of therapists across the globe.