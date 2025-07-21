Cleckheaton teenager wins judge's prize in Young Railway Photographer of the Year 2025 competition

A teenager from Cleckheaton was among the winners in a national photography competition.

The 2025 Young Railway Photographer of the Year contest, organised by the National Railway Museum and the Railway Photographic Society, is a nationwide search to find the UK’s most promising railway photographers aged 25 or under.

This year’s theme was Railway 200, tying in with the celebrations of the bicentenary of the modern railway in 2025.

The competition received more than 300 entries, covering everything from railway and carriage design to architecture and structures, travel experiences, railway landscapes and innovation.

Tobias John, front row on the left, pictured with the other winners of the 2025 Young Railway Photographer of the Year competition

The winners were announced during an awards ceremony at the National Railway Museum in York earlier this month.

Best image was awarded to Dale Bristo, 18, from St Helens, for his hyperlapse image of a Merseyrail Class 777, taken at Liverpool Central Station on the underground Wirral line platform.

Also among the winners was Tobias John, 14, of Cleckheaton, who received a Judge’s Pick prize.

Young Railway Photographer of the Year was created by John Hillier, secretary of the Railway Photographic Society, who also helped judge the entries.

This photo by 14-year-old Tobias John of Cleckheaton won a Judge's Pick prize

John said: “The standard of entries this year has been truly exceptional, not just in technical skill but in creativity and imagination. It’s inspiring to see the next generation capturing the spirit of the railways in such original ways.

“This competition is all about nurturing young talent in this most momentous of years for the railways and I’m proud that, in collaboration with the National Railway Museum, we’re giving them a platform to be seen, celebrated and supported.”