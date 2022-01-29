Cleckheaton teenager receives award for saving man's life at festival
An Air Cadet from Cleckheaton has been presented with a special award for saving a man's life at a Remembrance festival.
Flight Sergeant Jamie Owen, of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, came to the man's aid after he had collapsed and stopped breathing outside the event.
Using first aid skills he had learnt within the cadets, Jamie, who was aged just 14 at the time, performed CPR, operated a defibrillator and used quick thinking, calmness and leadership to begin a first aid chain of events which led to the man surviving and making a full recovery.
Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin RAFAC, Commanding Officer at 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron, said: "We are very proud of him at the squadron, not only for his life-saving task, but as a great role model and leader to the younger cadets."
Earlier this week at the squadron's open recruitment night, Jamie was presented with the award from the Royal Humane Society for his life-saving efforts on November 9, 2018.
The presentation of the award was delayed due to the pandemic.
Jamie celebrates his 18th birthday today (Saturday) and is currently applying for a future career in the Royal Air Force.