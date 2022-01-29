Cleckheaton teenager receives award for saving man's life at festival

Flight Sergeant Jamie Owen, of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, receives his Royal Humane Society Award

Flight Sergeant Jamie Owen, of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, came to the man's aid after he had collapsed and stopped breathing outside the event.

Using first aid skills he had learnt within the cadets, Jamie, who was aged just 14 at the time, performed CPR, operated a defibrillator and used quick thinking, calmness and leadership to begin a first aid chain of events which led to the man surviving and making a full recovery.

Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin RAFAC, Commanding Officer at 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron, said: "We are very proud of him at the squadron, not only for his life-saving task, but as a great role model and leader to the younger cadets."

Flight Sergeant Jamie Owen, of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, receives his Royal Humane Society Award from Wing Commander Brian Daniel

Earlier this week at the squadron's open recruitment night, Jamie was presented with the award from the Royal Humane Society for his life-saving efforts on November 9, 2018.

The presentation of the award was delayed due to the pandemic.