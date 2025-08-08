Cleckheaton teenager cast in major new Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth

A teenage actress from Cleckheaton will be heading to New York to join the cast of a new TV programme.

Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig, aged 18, has landed a role in the new Netflix and Warner Brothers TV drama series, Unaccustomed Earth.

Inspired by the Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection of the same name, Unaccustomed Earth is described as “an epic, soapy and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire and belonging”.

When a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long-lost love comes to light, a scandalous affair is born and new battle lines are drawn in the interconnected community.

Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig, 18, from Cleckheaton, will play the role of Hema in new Netflix series, Unaccustomed Earth. Photo: Emily Goldie Photography

Iyla will play the role of Hema and she joins other cast members including Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy and Freida Pinto.

After working in Emmerdale, at 15, Iyla played the part of Usma as a series regular in CBBC’s Jamie Johnson.

She has done a string of TV shows in the UK, with her last cast role in the Netflix hit Toxic Town.

The young actress finished her final exams in June and is now focusing on acting full-time. She is represented by Articulate Agency, which is based in Shipley.

Stacey Burrows, founder of Articulate Agency, said: “Iyla’s first articulate role was a few episodes of Emmerdale when she first started with us.

“She started acting at the age of just four, and is a long-standing student in the Articulate Drama School.

“I’ve worked with some incredible young talent. Iyla is one to watch. She will go far.

“We’re so proud of her as she moves to New York for such an exciting Netflix project.”

Founded in 2013 by former lawyer Stacey, the agency also runs established acting schools across Yorkshire.

Iyla said: “Yorkshire actors are more than just the place they come from.

“There's real talent if you look at actors like Dominic West, Jodie Whittaker and Sean Bean in films and shows like Phantom Menace, The Crown, Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who.

“We have so much more to offer to global productions, and it's so nice to see that really being recognised now.”