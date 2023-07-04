But now, after losing two and a half stone, her body confidence has returned and she feels more comfortable in her own skin.

“Enough was enough when I struggled to fasten my own shoes, even putting them on was difficult due the weight around my middle,” said Cheryl, of Cleckheaton.

"My clothes didn’t fit, I couldn’t fasten my coat and I hated looking at myself in the mirror. I was on a real downer and that was the final straw.”

Cheryl Simpson, of Cleckheaton, celebrates reaching her target weight

Having been a Slimming World member before and knowing that the freedom of the food optimising plan would work well for her and her busy lifestyle, balancing work and a young family, she found Carol Rayner’s Slimming World group in Cleckheaton, which meets on Mondays at the town’s Methodist Church, on Facebook and decided to join.

Food optimising is the name given to Slimming World’s flexible healthy eating programme. It is based on the science of satiety (how filling a food is) and energy density (calories per gram of food), showing slimmers that they can satisfy their appetite with healthy, filling foods that are naturally low in calories, while still being able to enjoy their favourite treats in moderation without feeling guilty.

Cheryl loves the plan as she never has to go hungry.

“Our favourite family meals include curries, a nice bulky stir-fry and a plain old spaghetti bolognese - all meals we can enjoy together,” she said.

Cheryl before her weight loss journey

Slimming World also recognises the importance of psychological and emotional support in weight management and addresses the emotional barriers to change through compassion and understanding using strategies such as IMAGE (individual motivation and group experience) therapy to boost self-esteem, and “free foods” to relieve the burdens of hunger and guilt.

Cheryl, who attends the Cleckheaton Slimming World group each week, said: “I leave group with so many tips. We share ideas and getting all the advice and support helps enormously.

“I even joined the gym and have gone from being really unfit to being able to do so much more exercise with ease.

“My body confidence is back. My clothes fit and I feel nice once again.”

Cheryl has felt other health benefits too.

“The aches and joint pain I used to get after a long dog walk have disappeared, I feel so much more energetic and healthier,” she said.

"I’m sleeping better because of my healthy diet and regular exercise and I believe that some of my menopause symptoms I had have gone too.

“And yes, I can now put my shoes on with ease, even sitting with my legs crossed is easier. It sounds silly but I couldn’t even do that comfortably.

"If anyone is thinking about joining Slimming World I say just do it - it works, it works for everyone. You’ll be so glad you did.”

Reflecting on Cheryl’s journey, Carol said: “Cheryl has been incredible throughout her weight loss journey.

"I’ve seen a real shift in Cheryl’s mindset. She loves herself again and is proud of her achievements.