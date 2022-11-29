The Specsavers store in Cleckheaton - which is located in the Central Parade - have kindly donated high visibility vests to Scholes Village Primary School on Popplewell Lane, to help ensure the children stay safe when out and about in the dark.

Assma Latif, Cleckheaton Specsavers store director, said: “Darker mornings and evenings and darker winter clothing means it’s a lot more difficult for motorists to see pedestrians, so we wanted to do our bit to keep our local community safe by providing the high visibility jackets to our neighbouring school.

"As part of the initiative, we are also hoping to raise awareness of eye testing in children as sight problems left untreated can lead to more serious issues in the long term.”

Foundation pupils from Scholes Village Primary School in their high visibility vests.

Karen Burman, headteacher at Scholes Village Primary School, said: “As the nights draw in earlier, it’s important to raise awareness about travel safety and share important messages about safe crossing and visibility with the children.

"We’re really grateful to have received this donation, the vests will be so helpful in making sure the children are clearly visible on trips and as part of learning outside of the classroom.”

The Specsavers store in Cleckheaton offers a full range of eye health and hearing services, including OCT scans and can also cater for children’s sight tests.

For more information, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/cleckheaton