The store based in the town’s Central Parade welcomed the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed and Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

The special guests had the opportunity to meet the team, take a tour around the branch and celebrate one year since the store opened its doors.

Councillor Ahmed (Lab, Dewsbury South), who was also given an eye test during the visit, congratulated the Specsavers team on the care they provide.

He added: “Hearing and eyesight are incredibly precious and access to professional care services is a valuable part of our high street and I’m pleased to be able to help celebrate the store’s first anniversary.”

Having teamed up with Specsavers previously, to raise awareness of how hearing care can help tackle social isolation and loneliness in the elderly, Ms Leadbeater was also delighted to attend the event and meet staff.

The Labour MP added: ’It was great to see how passionate the Specsavers team is about really making a difference in the community.

“The effort they put into this celebration shows their commitment to their work and their customers.”

The Mayor of Kirklees at the event last week.

Keen to provide optimum customer care, the Cleckheaton Specsavers store offers four testing rooms, all MECs (Minor Eye Conditions) services, weekly audiology clinics, with quick care access and fast turnarounds.

Assma Latif, the store’s optometrist director, said: ’It’s been a pleasure to get to know our customers and help so many people during our first year.

'I'd like to thank the team for their continued hard work and we’re looking forward to many more successful years, helping to look after the eyes and ears of local people.”

In just one year, the store has made a huge impact with its sight and hearing services and Assma’s team is committed to further supporting the area through sponsorship at Liversedge Football Club and Cleckheaton Cricket Club, as well as through outreach work for local charities and primary schools.

Coun Ahmed with the Cleackeaton Specsavers team.

For more information on services, appointments or advice, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/cleckheaton.

