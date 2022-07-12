Cleckheaton salon up for prestigious skincare award and trip to South Africa

Alison Heppelstone owner of Skin Coach in Cleckheaton.

Alison, who has over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, has been shortlisted for the award due to her exceptional skincare results, extensive Nimue training, product sales, beautiful salon and passion for the brand and skincare.

Alison, works with her clients to create a bespoke plan to achieve their skin goals. Discussing current skin care, lifestyles, skin challenges and aims, Alison offers results driven skin treatments with the experience of a spa treatment.

Alison has exceptionally loyal clients, with one customer saying: “I have never had someone so knowledgeable looking after my skin before and I will stick with Alison and Nimue for life.

“As with her skill and Nimue products my skin has never looked so good, and I know no matter what changes life brings to my skin I am in good hands.”

Nimue is a derma-cosmeceutical skincare brand, renowned for expert understanding of the skin, innovative formulations, cutting edge technology and effective combination, concentration and strength of active ingredients.

Developed in 1994 by leading skincare scientists, Nimue was aimed at the medical market for pre- and post-operative application.

Nimue’s advanced and powerful formulations effectively treat fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, dryness, oiliness, acne, rosacea and eczema.

Samantha Sweet, co-founder of Nimue’s UK distributor Sweet Squared, said: “The Sweet Squared team are hugely proud of all the incredible efforts made by our amazing Nimue skin care therapists.

“Wow, what quality they show to the brand and to their customers.

“We can’t wait to see the outcome and their experience in South Africa. Love and respect to them all!”

The international awards recognise the skincare knowledge, passion and client service achievements of therapists across the globe.

The winner will receive a once in a lifetime trip to South Africa, where Nimue is headquartered, including a safari dinner under the stars in the African bush.