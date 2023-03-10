"Save our Spen will continue to fight this unwanted and ill-conceived planning application.”

When the plans for the development were revealed in 2021, community campaign group Save Our Spen formed to fight it. Over the years, the group has scrutinised planning documents and says there are “glaring inaccuracies, unanswered questions and missing reports”.

Council officers have recommended approval of the controversial scheme at next Wednesday’s meeting (March 15) of the strategic planning committee, subject to conditions. These include a £1m contribution to increase the frequency of bus services, £46,000 for a new bus shelter and £70,000 for traffic mitigation measures.

A spokesperson for SOS said: “A recommendation to approve the application has come as no surprise to Save our Spen.

An aerial view of the proposed Amazon warehouse site near Cleckheaton. Photo: jwgolfphotography.com

"Throughout the planning process, and indeed during the pre-application phase, it was abundantly clear Kirklees Council were fully behind the application.

“We have continued to provide evidence to show that the applicants have been unable to justify the many breaches of Kirklees Council’s own planning policies, as well as national planning policies.

“Unfortunately, the case officer’s recommendation report has failed to properly report the breaches and has sought to downplay the issues.

"They are dismissing the concerns and fears of the local community.

“It is clear that the applicants and Kirklees Council cannot satisfactorily mitigate the numerous issues, in particular those of landscape, noise and light, especially at night.

"They have also rushed this application through to avoid taking into account the cumulative traffic issues which will impact the area with the imminent approval of the Calderdale Local Plan on March 22, 2023.

“Kirklees Council are pressing ahead despite the major concerns expressed by local residents, the wider community, community groups, our local MP and ward councillors.

"Save our Spen will continue to fight this unwanted and ill-conceived planning application.”

Cleckheaton ward councillor John Lawson (Lib Dem), who has been vocal against the plans on multiple occasions, has voiced his opposition.

He explained that a lot of people feel the application is incomplete and said: “It’s hard to see how it can be anything other than a refusal at committee.

