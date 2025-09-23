Cleckheaton residents ‘left in tears’ as council’s ‘blatant disregard’ condemned

Kirklees councillors have slammed what they claim is a “blatant disregard” of Cleckheaton residents refused the chance to ask questions at a council meeting.

Residents living near a building site off Westgate have been worried about dust being generated by the development, raising concerns about asbestos, lead, arsenic and cyanide.

A remediation strategy was drawn up to which set out how contamination risks would be addressed and mitigated.

And Strata Homes – which is carrying out the construction – and social housing provider Thirteen Group – which has taken on the site – have maintained that work is being carried out safely and in line with regulations.

Cleckheaton residents outside Huddersfield town hall before the meeting

Kirklees Council’s executive director for Place, David Shepherd, has also said that air quality testing carried out around the site perimeter over a four week period showed no evidence of asbestos or any other airborne pollutants.

The concerned residents had wanted to ask several questions at last week’s full council meeting but the council said it could not accept them due to a procedure rule.

At the meeting, this was disputed by Coun Martyn Bolt (Con, Mirfield) who was backed by several other members.

The councillor suggested that the standing order be suspended and a vote be taken on this matter.

He also said that there was no reason residents should not at least be allowed to pose their questions, with the rule stating only that questions relating to planning will not be “answered”.

But his efforts were not successful, with the council’s solicitor explaining that the questions had been considered and ruled “out of order” by chief executive, Steve Mawson.

She said it was not appropriate to take a vote on the matter, and added: “In relation to the motion tonight, the decision that has been made has been made in accordance with the constitution and the rules. It wouldn’t be lawful to change that this evening.”

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Jo Lawson (Community Independents, Crosland Moor and Netherton) said: “What we saw tonight at full council was a blatant disregard for the residents of Cleckheaton worried and concerned about the effects of the Westgate building works on their health.

"Kirklees hid behind procedural rules leaving the council open to further questions as to why they would not answer the questions posed.”