Cleckheaton pub landlady pledges to raise £1,500 to install a defibrillator after witnessing customers suffer cardiac arrests
The landlady at a Cleckheaton pub has launched a campaign to raise £1,500 to install a defibrillator on the outside of the premises after witnessing four traumatic incidents in the last three years.
Fortunately there were no fatalities, but the experience of seeing customers suffer cardiac arrests prompted Karen Barker, landlady at The Marsh on Bradford Road, and her husband Neil to pledge to raise the necessary funds to buy a defibrillator and have it fitted to the outside of the pub, where it will be publicly accessible 24 hours a day.
Karen said: “We’ve said for a while that having a defibrillator on site would be a good idea. Now customers are telling us that they’d be willing to help raise funds.
“We’re committed to raising enough to buy the machine and have it fitted. We’ll also pay for the maintenance costs, power and replacement pads.
"Obviously a little bit of help would not go amiss.”
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater met Karen when she called into The Marsh for a meal. She hopes that other pubs, restaurants and clubs across Batley and Spen will consider a similar move.
Ms Leadbeater said: “No one should have to witness the trauma of someone having a cardiac arrest, but should that occur in a pub then having a defibrillator on site could quite literally make the difference between life and death.
“I’m so glad I met Karen, and that she shared her experiences with me. And I’m pleased and proud to launch my campaign for 24/7 pub defibrillators at The Marsh.”