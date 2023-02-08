Fortunately there were no fatalities, but the experience of seeing customers suffer cardiac arrests prompted Karen Barker, landlady at The Marsh on Bradford Road, and her husband Neil to pledge to raise the necessary funds to buy a defibrillator and have it fitted to the outside of the pub, where it will be publicly accessible 24 hours a day.

Karen said: “We’ve said for a while that having a defibrillator on site would be a good idea. Now customers are telling us that they’d be willing to help raise funds.

“We’re committed to raising enough to buy the machine and have it fitted. We’ll also pay for the maintenance costs, power and replacement pads.

Landlady Karen Barker with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater at The Marsh pub in Cleckheaton

"Obviously a little bit of help would not go amiss.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater met Karen when she called into The Marsh for a meal. She hopes that other pubs, restaurants and clubs across Batley and Spen will consider a similar move.

Ms Leadbeater said: “No one should have to witness the trauma of someone having a cardiac arrest, but should that occur in a pub then having a defibrillator on site could quite literally make the difference between life and death.