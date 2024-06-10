The Loft music venue organised the two-day event, which took place on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.

Co-owner of The Loft, Diane Brown, said businesses across the town got involved by putting on events or decorating shop fronts in Pride colours.

The music venue, located on Northgate, was open until 8pm to under 18s who could come down with their families and celebrate the weekend.

Pride month normally occurs each June and is a celebration of the LGBT+ community, with International LGBT Pride Day taking place on June 28.

Look through these pictures to see how Cleckheaton celebrated at the weekend.

