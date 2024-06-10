Cleckheaton Pride: Pictures from the town's first ever Pride event as The Loft celebrates LGBT+ community

By Catherine Gannon
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
The Loft held its first ever Pride event, as part of a weekend celebrating the LGBT+ community in Cleckheaton.

The Loft music venue organised the two-day event, which took place on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.

Co-owner of The Loft, Diane Brown, said businesses across the town got involved by putting on events or decorating shop fronts in Pride colours.

The music venue, located on Northgate, was open until 8pm to under 18s who could come down with their families and celebrate the weekend.

Pride month normally occurs each June and is a celebration of the LGBT+ community, with International LGBT Pride Day taking place on June 28.

Look through these pictures to see how Cleckheaton celebrated at the weekend.

Pictures from Cleckheaton's first ever Pride event at The Loft music venue

Pictures from Cleckheaton's first ever Pride event at The Loft music venue Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Celebrating Pride at The Loft, Cleckheaton

Celebrating Pride at The Loft, Cleckheaton Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Celebrating Pride at The Loft, Cleckheaton

Celebrating Pride at The Loft, Cleckheaton Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Adrian and Abigail celebrating Pride at The Loft, Cleckheaton

Adrian and Abigail celebrating Pride at The Loft, Cleckheaton Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

