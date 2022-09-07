Over the last few months, Cleckheaton in Bloom have been working with the Friends of Cleckheaton Library and the Cleckheaton Rotary Club to create a commemorative Platinum Jubilee Garden within the library grounds.

After much anticipation, The garden was officially revealed by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, during a community garden party event on Saturday, September 3.

The key feature of the garden is the metal archway which was designed by Cleckheaton in Bloom in partnership with the Cleckheaton Rotary Club.

From the left, chairman of Cleckheaton in Bloom Angela Sugden, Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, and Steph Shaw from Kirklees Libraries.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rotary Club also funded the arch which was then made by local Blacksmiths, TK Halford, and installed by Cleckheaton Construction.

Angela Sugden, secretary of the Cleckheaton in Bloom group said: “Saturday was a great success and was very well attended by members of the community.

“The Jubilee Garden was inspired by Janet McGenn, Chair of Cleckheaton in Bloom, following discussions with the Cleckheaton Library staff.

“Janet lobbied and worked with Kirklees Council to ensure new tarmac was laid leading to the Jubilee Garden which was very much needed.

The Cleckheaton in Bloom Platinum Jubilee Garden at Cleckheaton Library.

“Janet also worked with the local Councillors Kath and Andrew Pinnock to secure funding for planters and plants from the Members local project fund grant.

“The event was a great success and Cleckheaton in Bloom raised £400. This will be used to further enhance the library grounds.”

The garden party was a community event supported by a number of voluntary community groups. The event was also supported by Ms Leadbeater, who officially opened the Jubilee Garden at 11.30am.

Angela added: “Cleckheaton in Bloom very much appreciates how generous she is with her [Kim Leadbeater] time to support us.”

From the left, Caroline Edge, Lauren Skitt, Kimberley Parry, Kirstie Hague, Michael Shaw, John Davis, Angela Sugden, Janet McGenn and Shirley Jackson.

After cutting the ribbon at the Jubilee Arch in Cleckheaton Jubilee garden on Saturday, Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a real pleasure to cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Queen’s Jubilee Arch.