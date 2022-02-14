Cleckheaton menswear firm launches own label and set to open new shop

The menswear firm in Cleckheaton has launched its own clothes label

Joshua Adams menswear, along with every other retailer in the country, was forced into uncertainty in March 2020 with the first national lockdown.

This led to the temporary closure of the shop, on Bradford Road, for several months, the cancellation of thousands of weddings throughout the country and a complete change in customer needs.

After the initial shock at the situation and the quandary the business found itself in, Joshua Adams’ owner, Stephanie Norris, assessed the options available and quickly set up an online shop on the existing website to facilitate a click and collect option for customers, limiting interaction, but allowing customers to maintain their ability to shop.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is also set to open a new shop in Ilkley later this month

It soon became clear that the change in circumstances had brought about a change in needs for customers.

With trips to the races, weddings and face-to-face interviews all erased from the calendar, the need for comfortable casuals grew and with it, Joshua Adams launched its casual collection, growing the labels it stocks and researching unknown territory. The requirement for casualwear grew as staying at home continued.

Then on re-opening day in April 2021, Joshua Adams worked on a huge launch campaign with other Cleckheaton-based businesses to create a film celebrating the exciting moment and even BBC News broadcast the big re-launch in the town.

With wedding venues allowed to re-open and shops re-launched for business, wedding fever hit the nation. Weddings that had been postponed three times were finally able to go ahead, suits were to be taken in or out, styles had changed and themes had evolved.

The busy season continued and where the seasonality of the business is normally defined, the interest continued to peak throughout the year.

Hundreds of wedding parties came through the doors delighted that Joshua Adams had kept their suits safe and could easily adjust sizes, add party members on or take some off, whatever the customer needed.

As 2022 began, the pace continued, so the business expanded accordingly.

The opening of a new mezzanine level within the Cleckheaton store offers privacy to customers and showcases the extensive variety of labels stocked.

Added to this, Joshua Adams released its own label.

Stephanie said: “Understanding our customers’ wants and needs and recognising the requests we receive daily, the natural progression was to launch our own label responding to those requests.

"We use the best manufacturers and offer a wide range of styles and sizes, so there’s something beautiful available for everyone.

"To showcase the new label, we created a film utilising our favourite models at a stunning Yorkshire venue, Waterton Park hotel.

"The film, which can be viewed on our YouTube channel, is designed to showcase the range of options available at Joshua Adams, including the suits with our own label, and the service received from our unique business.”

The business has also been shortlisted for the "I Do" magazine wedding awards for attention to detail and customer satisfaction, an award judged by customer experience.

Stephanie believes in the growth of the Joshua Adams brand so much that the team is opening a new store in Ilkley town centre at the end of February.

The store will offer the same personal service, staffed by existing Joshua Adams team members and stocking the prestigious Cavani label.