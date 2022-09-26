Based on West 26 Industrial Estate in Cleckheaton, Orean creates skin and hair products for national and international beauty brands, specialising in first-to-market innovation, manufacture, filling, distribution and export.

The company is set to join around 40 local manufacturers taking part in next week’s Bradford Manufacturing Weeks initiative, which introduces students to a career in manufacturing through work placements, manufacturer tours, work experience and skills events to support students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Hundreds of students from across the district are gearing up to take part in the West and North Yorkshire Chamber-led Bradford Manufacturing Weeks which runs from October 3 to October 14.

Getting hands on with Orean’s chemistry and manufacturing processes.

Katy Trewartha, Orean’s social responsibility officer, said: “Roles here include marketing, accounting, logistics, chemistry and of course hands on manufacturing.

“Our success has been built on the rich history of manufacturing in Yorkshire and a huge part of that is due to our local workforce, a growing number of which are school leavers and apprentices.

“Bradford Manufacturing Week is a fantastic way for us to meet the next generation of business leaders and ensure today’s students understand the range of fulfilling careers right here on their doorstep.”

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks is delivered in partnership with school and career specialists, The Opportunity Centre, and is sponsored by Bradford Council, E3 Recruitment, the University of Bradford, Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, Naylor Wintersgill and LCF Law.

New for 2022 are manufacturing site visits and events for pupils with special educational needs, alongside University of Bradford faculty tours and the popular “Women in Manufacturing” Q&A event and a mix of virtual and in person “Meet the Manufacturer” and “Meet the Apprentice” panel events.

A Dragon’s Den-style competition themed ‘Tech for Good’ is also aimed at encouraging students to solve a problem based around the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Head of centre at Oastlers School - which is partnered with Orean - Robert Fairbairn, said: “Thanks to Bradford Manufacturing Weeks we now have connections with a range of manufacturers across the district.

“We’re hoping our entry for the ‘Tech for Good’ competition will be so good, it’ll end up in permanent residence at Orean’s factory in Cleckheaton”

Katy added: “Manufacturing in Yorkshire has a bright future and the talented students in our local schools add a real spark to our business.

“We’re supporting the Oastler learners with their ‘Tech for Good’ competition entry and are looking forward to hosting additional factory tours and offering sensory product analysis workshops during the October Fortnight.

“We are so grateful to Bradford Manufacturing Weeks for providing additional opportunities to introduce students to our business and helping us secure our future pipeline of talent.”

The Bradford Manufacturing Weeks ‘Tech for Good’ competition is open to students in Years seven to 13 and SEND categories.

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 14 and presentations to the judging ‘Dragons’ will be held on November 17.