Cleckheaton Library prepares to celebrate its belated 90th birthday

Cleckheaton Library when it was built in November 1930

Running between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, November 20, the event will feature a display of materials about the building and its opening, which took place on November 14, 1930.

There will also be 1930s music and refreshments.

Caroline Duff, chairwoman of the Friends of Cleckheaton Library, said: “We had planned celebrations for November 2020 but Covid prevented it, so we’re saying ‘Happy 90th’ a year late.

“Not many people realise that Cleckheaton Library was built, fully furnished, and equipped with 10,000 books costing £17,104, 4sh. 10d, all paid for by the Mowat family who had also donated the land. They lived across the road in a house called ‘Kenmore’.

“In November 1930 they opened the library and handed it over to the local council, hence its original name was Spenborough Public Library.

“Its design was ‘modern’ in 1930. Nowadays we’d call it Art Deco. It’s listed by Historic England as a building of national interest.”

The celebration is the first of several events taking place in the coming weeks as the library enjoys being open again following the various lockdowns.

Caroline added: ““Some people are not aware that their library is open. But it is; and once again it’s offering a safe warm place to read, study, borrow books and meet up.