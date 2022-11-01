The proposal, which has proved highly controversial, would see a large warehouse built on 59 acres of farmland at Scholes, near Cleckheaton.

Since the plans were announced, local campaign group “Save Our Spen" has opposed the development.

A separate planning application also opposed by the group was more recently revealed, which will see the diversion of part of the Spen Valley Heritage Trail footpath.

Coun John Lawson, Cleckheaton Lib Dem.

Additional controversy surrounded the proposals that Amazon had been liaising with Kirklees Council 12 months prior to the plans being made public.

A spokesperson from Save Our Spen said: “It was back on May, 24, 2022 when the then planning officer wrote to the applicants requesting answers to numerous issues with their application. The deadline of June 30, 2022 has long since passed. The time taken for a response has been unacceptable.

"We are now finally going to see what the applicants are now proposing.

"Save our Spen campaign group will share our findings with the local community as we consider the updated plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist inpression of the Amazon warehouse plans proposed for the site in Scholes, near Cleckheaton.

Coun John Lawson (Lib Dem, Cleckheaton) said: “The saga of this application has rumbled on for far too long.

"I would have expected a company with Amazon’s resources to get their reports right first time.

"Instead we have seen them repeatedly having to be told to come back to planning because of missing information, inadequate reports and reports that have been mish-mashed together from others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Amazon had produced correct and timely documents in the first instance instead of hoping they would get nodded through, we might already have had a decision.

An aerial view of the proposed Amazon warehouse site in Scholes, near Cleckheaton.

"It’s hard to explain how exhausting and extremely stressful this has been for local people who now feel like they’re being ground down in a war of attrition.

“Several major documents have been submitted so, along with local champions SOS, I’d urge people to take part in this next round of consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Planners must take notice and answer the points you raise.”