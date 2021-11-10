Cleckheaton in Bloom's fitting floral tribute for Poppy Appeal's centenary

Pictured in Cleckheaton Memorial Park are, from the left, Richard Holbrook from Kirklees Council's Parks and Open Spaces team; Cleckheaton in Bloom members Nichola Garland, Janet McGenn, Kimberley Parry, Janeann Sharp, Mick Shaw and John Davis; with members of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Cliff Frear, Conrad Russell, Eddie Morton, David Durrans, Paul Bird and Alan Serjeant

The group has been working in Cleckheaton Memorial Park since September, tidying up and making it look at its best ahead of this year’s commemorations.

Angela Sugden, secretary of Cleckheaton in Bloom, said: “We had seen lots of complaints about the state of the park.

“There is a significant war memorial in the park that serves the whole of the Spen Valley. It was overgrown with brambles.

“It was the jewel in the crown but had been neglected.

“Many of us have parents and grandparents who lost their lives during the war, and we wanted to make the memorial look nice.

“We contacted the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and they were really on board with us and very supportive.”

The Spenborough branch of the RBL offered to raise funds for the Bloom group to plant the inner circle of the memorial, and the Forget Me Not Trust donated £250 towards the cost of red pansies and skimmia.

Kimberly Parry, from Cleckheaton in Bloom, with her crocheted poppy display

The George Hotel in Cleckheaton is also holding a raffle to raise funds for the group.

Angela said: “The reason we have our liberty today is because of the people who lost their lives during the world wars.

“It’s really fitting on the 100th anniversary of the Poppy Appeal that we have red flowers at the memorial.”

One of the Bloom group’s members, Kimberly Parry, is an avid crocheter. She has made a poppy garland which will be put up around the railings by the memorial for Remembrance Sunday.

Angela thanked Kirklees Council for supporting the group. She said: “Because we have been an inclusive group and are wanting to make a difference for Cleckheaton, the council have started working with us.

"It’s become something really positive and there’s a really positive vibe now.