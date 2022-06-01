Cleckheaton in Bloom volunteers prepare town for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The group has prepared planters in the precinct in the Jubilee colours of silver and purple, and volunteers also spent time hanging bunting which has been made by the Knit and Natter group in Cleckheaton.

Shopkeepers contributed towards the cost of the materials.

In partnership with the Spen Valley Branch of the Royal British Legion, the Bloom group has also been adding summer red and white pelargonium plants in the inner circle of the war memorial in the park.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleckheaton in Bloom volunteers have been putting up bunting around the town centre ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend