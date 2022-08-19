Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last few months, Cleckheaton in Bloom has been working with the Friends of Cleckheaton Library and the Cleckheaton Rotary Club to create a commemorative Jubilee Garden within the library grounds.

After months of hard work and preparation, the Jubilee Garden is officially set to open with a community garden party event, which will be held on Saturday, September 3.

Funded by the Rotary Club, the key feature of the garden will be a metal archway which has been designed by Cleckheaton in Bloom and made by local blacksmith, T.K Halford.

The Jubilee Garden will also include metal planters which will contain two Queen Elizabeth rose trees to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Sensory plants and a lavender hedge are also being installed.

Angela Sugden, secretary of the Cleckheaton in Bloom group, said: “We wanted to create a tranquil, sensory and accessible space that people can enjoy.

“This garden is for the whole community.

“It's a space where people can sit, emjoy, read books, talk and feel a sense of well-being.

“We really value all the support that we get, it really fires us on to do more and make Cleckheaton a town where people want to be.”

The garden party will take place on Saturday, September 3, between 10.30am and 3pm at Cleckheaton library on Whitcliffe Road.