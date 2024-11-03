Cleckheaton in Bloom and knit and natter groups around the Spen Valley create special Remembrance display

Knitters at church groups around the Spen Valley have helped Cleckheaton in Bloom create a special Remembrance tribute at the town’s memorial park.

The bloom group had the idea to create a display to add some colour to the park, but due to a lack of flowers had to do something different.

Members of the knit and natter groups at Gomersal St Mary's, Liversedge Methodist Church and other churches have created crocheted poppies which Nichola Garland, of Cleckheaton in Bloom, put together into the montage which now adorns the railings outside the entrance to the park.

“We have had such a wonderful response,” Nichola said.

Pictured from the left are Nichola Garland, Mick Shaw and Kim Parry, from Cleckheaton in Bloom, with the Remembrance display at the town's memorial park

“We are a very small group. People think that they have to be gardeners but they don't - they just need enthusiasm.

“We meet three times a week - on Sunday, Monday and Thursday mornings. If you have got a spare few hours and want to join an enthusiastic group, please do.”

Edward Morton, chairman of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion, expressed his thanks to Cleckheaton in Bloom.

“They tend to the park and all the flowerbeds around the town and do a fantastic job,” he said.

“They are a credit to the town.”

He encouraged people to support this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“We are still looking after people who were injured physically and mentally from World War Two through to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said.

“Our services will be needed for the next 80 years, so please support the Poppy Appeal.”

For more information about Cleckheaton in Bloom and to become a volunteer, visit the group's Facebook page.