The annual free-entry event, which sees the school, based on Whitechapel Road, work closely with the town’s Church of England parishes, allows amatuer bakers, makers, crafters, creators and growers of all ages to showcase their talents.

There were also traditional stalls such as tombola, raffle, bash the rat and play your cards right for the community to enjoy, as well as a selection of animals for children to get friendly with.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, the Vicar of Cleckheaton, Reverend Brunel James, had urged the community to attend the show and “shake off the blues.”

Whitechapel Primary School headteacher, Joanne Burden, right, on judging duties at Cleckheaton's Harvest Show along with Jo Ormondroyd.

And Mrs Joanne Burden, headteacher at Whitechapel Primary School, was delighted with the amount of people who supported the event.

She said: “This year was the most well attended event we’ve had, with lots of people from the community turning out.

“It really was a lovely community event. It was wonderful.

“We had lots of our pupils there and had lots of children's entries in many different categories. There was a lot of talent in all the categories, from lego building to handwriting, and from veg growing to the adult crafts and artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvest Show at Whitechapel Primary School, Cleckheaton. Harry Virr, four, brushes a calf.

“There were also lots of activities for the children - the animals were a big hit! We had cows, donkeys, cats, hamsters and rabbits.

“We now hope to keep promoting it and hope it becomes an even bigger community event as we go forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvest Show at Whitechapel Primary School, Cleckheaton. Eddie Smith, nine, right, has a go at Play Your Cards Right with Adam O'Neill.